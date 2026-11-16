By Braden Campbell ( November 16, 2026, 5:45 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit may strike down the National Labor Relations Board's current, business-friendly joint employer rule after two judges heavily criticized the board during oral arguments Monday for failing to factor in powers that alleged joint employers claim but haven't exercised....
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