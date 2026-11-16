Pa. Nursing Homes Agree To Accept Opioid Medication Users
By Gianna Ferrarin ( November 16, 2026, 7:16 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday on Monday announced nondiscrimination commitments made by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and 11 other healthcare companies regarding the admission of prospective residents who rely on opioid medications to treat their disabilities....
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