By Ryan Andrée, Eric Christensen and John Paul ( November 20, 2026, 5:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's forthcoming decision in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County could have far-reaching implications for state efforts to impose liability for greenhouse gas emissions — including the fate of New York's Climate Change Superfund Act, which two federal district courts recently struck down....
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