Hertz Hit With Calif. Privacy Fine Over Opt-Out Barriers
By Allison Grande ( November 17, 2026, 9:00 AM EST) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency announced Tuesday two more actions in its growing body of work under the state's data privacy law, including a $1.55 million settlement to resolve claims that car rental company Hertz failed to implement appropriate measures to allow consumers to opt out of the sale and sharing of their data with third-party advertisers and data brokers. ...
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