MIT Brothers Beat 'First Of Its Kind' $25M Crypto Heist Case
By Chris Villani ( November 16, 2026, 3:59 PM EST) -- A pair of brothers beat a novel cryptocurrency prosecution on Monday when a New York federal judge ruled that the government had failed to show they used lies or deception to score $25 million in an alleged 12-second heist....
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