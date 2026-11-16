T-Mobile Customers Can't Dodge Arbitration In Rate Hikes Suit
By Ben Adlin ( November 16, 2026, 11:00 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday stood by his decision to force five T-Mobile customers to arbitrate their proposed class claims that the telecom giant wrongfully raised prices on wireless plans, reiterating that the plaintiffs assented to the company's 2023 arbitration agreement by continuing to use and pay for service....
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