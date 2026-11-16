ACC Joins Broadcom's EU Fight Over Cross-Border Privilege
By Michele Gorman ( November 16, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- A European Union court considering how legal privilege applies to advice from outside the bloc has decided to allow the Association of Corporate Counsel to weigh in on an antitrust probe against Broadcom and VMware....
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