Nike Seeks To Halt Email Ad Discovery Amid Appeal Bid
By Tom Lotshaw ( November 16, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- Nike asked a Washington state judge to put discovery for a proposed class action accusing it of flooding people's email inboxes with misleading ads on hold while it pursues an appeal that could undermine the suit's main claim....
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