By Allison Grande ( November 16, 2026, 10:38 PM EST) -- OpenAI has endangered the public by failing to implement proper safeguards and oversight during the testing of its advanced artificial intelligence models, fueling the "entirely foreseeable" hack of Hugging Face and at least 80 other cyber incidents involving its autonomous AI agents, California's attorney general alleges in a new lawsuit filed Monday....
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