By Rae Ann Varona ( November 16, 2026, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday refused to toss a group of states' lawsuit that accuses the U.S. Department of Agriculture of unlawfully conditioning funds on compliance with the Trump administration's views on issues like immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion, saying the states adequately alleged the conditions are unconstitutional....
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