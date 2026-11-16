Justices Asked To Curtail State Actions Under Jarkesy
By Jessica Corso ( November 16, 2026, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to decide the fate of enforcement actions against firms that allegedly violate state securities laws, receiving a petition from an oil and gas firm seeking to place the same limits on state administrative proceedings as the justices placed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2024. ...
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