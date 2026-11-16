By Mike Curley ( November 16, 2026, 5:52 PM EST) -- A group of 16 fishermen who survived a U.S. military drone strike off the coast of Ecuador sued the federal government on Monday, alleging the strikes were illegal under international law and would-be war crimes even if there was an ongoing armed conflict....
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