By Aaron Keller ( November 16, 2026, 8:37 PM EST) -- The former president of wine brand builder W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. said Monday he was unaware the firm signed three trademark contracts licensing the Josh Cellars name, indicating he didn't receive copies until years later despite his personal 20% stake in an entity that received millions in contested royalties....
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