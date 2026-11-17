By Danielle Ferguson ( November 17, 2026, 2:18 PM EST) -- Marine tugging companies must arbitrate their claims that an insurer failed to cover roughly $2.5 million in damage to four of their tugboats, a Seattle federal judge said, ruling that the insurer did not waive its right to arbitration by answering the complaint or agreeing to extend case deadlines....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.