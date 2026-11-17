Quinn Emanuel Should Be DQ'd From IP Row, Heartflow Says
By Hailey Konnath ( November 17, 2026, 9:15 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence-powered cardiac imaging company Heartflow Inc. has asked a Texas federal court to boot Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from representing its rival in an intellectual property dispute, arguing that Heartflow came close to retaining the firm in the fight and shared confidential information with the firm as part of that process....
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