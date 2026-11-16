By Zak Kostro ( November 16, 2026, 6:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge barred the operator of a San Diego-based tax preparation business from preparing federal returns for others or owning any business involved in the preparation of tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said....
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