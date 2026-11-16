By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( November 16, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- Battery manufacturer Our Next Energy Inc., advised by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, on Monday announced plans to go public by merging with DLA Piper-advised special purpose acquisition company Wen Acquisition Corp. in a deal that gives the combined company a pro forma equity value of roughly $1 billion....
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