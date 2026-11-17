By Rae Ann Varona ( November 17, 2026, 12:02 AM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday left intact a $13 million jury verdict against Ford for misappropriating an electronic control systems manufacturer's trade secret, saying in a published opinion that the jury was within its right to credit certain expert testimony and evidence the manufacturer had put forward....
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