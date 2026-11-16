Henry Darger Art Ownership Feud Moves Closer To March Trial
By Ivan Moreno ( November 16, 2026, 7:42 PM EST) -- Decades of publicity surrounding Henry Darger's art were not enough to establish that distant relatives who were unaware of their connection to the reclusive artist should have investigated potential rights to his work, a Chicago federal judge ruled Monday in rejecting a bid to end the ownership dispute before a scheduled trial in March....
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