Judge Tells Attorney To Press Client On FTC Discovery
By Carolina Bolado ( November 23, 2026, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge told the attorney for a woman accused of running a $91 million fraudulent health benefits scheme to take a more "hands-on approach" with his client to make sure she responds to the Federal Trade Commission's discovery requests....
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