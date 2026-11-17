Courts Weigh Doctors' Religious Objections To Aid-In-Dying
By Mark Payne ( November 17, 2026, 4:58 PM EST) -- Can doctors who object on religious grounds to medically assisted suicide be legally required to tell terminally ill patients they can seek lethal drugs to voluntarily end their lives?...
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