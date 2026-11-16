Meta, Mike Huckabee Reach Deal In CBD Fake Ad Suit
By Craig Clough ( November 16, 2026, 10:34 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday filed by U.S. Ambassador to Israel and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee against Meta Platforms over Facebook ads that falsely claimed his endorsement of CBD products after the parties told the court they agreed to end the case....
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