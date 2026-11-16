By Hailey Konnath ( November 16, 2026, 10:26 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday said its appeals case management system had been sidelined by an "ongoing technical issue," extending most court deadlines and instructing lawyers to email emergency filings as well as "leave a voicemail to ensure prompt processing."...
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