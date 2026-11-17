By Jarek Rutz ( November 17, 2026, 7:11 PM EST) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. urged a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday to dismiss a stockholder challenge to a 2022 agreement with its three billionaire founders, arguing that the deal leaves directors free to exercise their judgment and does not improperly surrender board authority....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.