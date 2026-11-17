White & Case-Led Startup To Buy Italian Space Biz For €2.1B
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 17, 2026, 3:15 PM GMT) -- Finnish aerospace startup Iceye said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire an Italian space launch and propulsion company for approximately €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) to secure rocket launches for its growing fleet of satellites....
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