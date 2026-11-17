By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 17, 2026, 8:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled a refining industry trade group lacks standing to bring a suit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's cellulosic biofuel blending requirements, saying the group has not been harmed by the agency's rules....
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