By Benjamin Morse ( November 17, 2026, 12:38 PM EST) -- Medical technology company Stryker urged a Washington federal judge to nix a proposed class action alleging it denied workers required breaks and wages, arguing the suit fails to provide specific examples of the alleged violations....
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