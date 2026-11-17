By Lynn LaRowe ( November 17, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- A former federal prosecutor who claims he was unlawfully fired over online comments he'd made while in private practice that criticized President Donald Trump can't bring a suit in Florida federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice said, arguing the Civil Service Reform Act makes clear the court lacks jurisdiction...
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