Judge Voids American Samoa Mining Deal Over ESA Review
By Crystal Owens ( November 17, 2026, 2:57 PM EST) -- A Hawaii federal judge has vacated a proposed 31 million-acre deep-sea mining lease sale off the coast of American Samoa, finding that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated the Endangered Species Act by limiting its environmental review to preliminary surveying activities instead of evaluating the leases' broader impacts....
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