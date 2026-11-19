By Jonathan Capriel ( November 19, 2026, 10:34 PM EST) -- Drinkers of Bloom Nu sparkling energy drinks cannot pursue claims that the company deceptively labeled its products as containing no artificial flavors while allegedly including synthetically manufactured citric acid as an ingredient, the beverage maker told a New York federal court, arguing the suit is premised on "innuendo and speculation."...
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