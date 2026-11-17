By Julie Manganis ( November 17, 2026, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday questioned whether the state Senate was trying to have it both ways by seeking an early exit from a lawsuit by state auditor Diana DiZoglio, while also asking the court to carve out time for arguments on the constitutional issues stirred up by the litigation....
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