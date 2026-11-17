Ga. Panel Mulls Which Rules Apply In Election Case Fee Fight
By Kelcey Caulder ( November 17, 2026, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Tuesday homed in on whether a statute governing civil cases covered the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's challenge to a ruling that kept it out of a battle with President Donald Trump and others over legal fees from a dismissed election interference case....
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