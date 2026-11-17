By Ganesh Setty ( November 17, 2026, 3:54 PM EST) -- The NFL said a Pennsylvania federal court should uphold the special masters' finding that an attorney and others "laundered questionable Parkinson's disease diagnoses" to obtain more than $95 million in concussion injury class settlement payouts, arguing he received "all the process due."...
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