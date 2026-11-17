By Hope Patti ( November 17, 2026, 6:15 PM EST) -- A grocery store chain accused of mismanaging 401(k) plans in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act does not have to pay a $1 million retention before coverage kicks in, a Michigan federal court ruled, finding that the underlying suit is not an "excessive fee litigation claim."...
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