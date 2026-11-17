By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 17, 2026, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge has declined to lift a temporary state ban on kratom, finding the risks to the public outweigh the concerns of shopkeepers who were forced to remove kratom products from their shelves this fall....
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