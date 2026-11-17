By James Boyle ( November 17, 2026, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area law firm that has struggled with attorney departures and staffing shortages is suing its former accountant and his consulting company in Pennsylvania state court, accusing them of years of financial mismanagement that resulted in unauthorized payments, mishandled employee benefits and retirement accounts and significant losses for the firm....
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