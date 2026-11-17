Tech Differences Call For Flexible Next-Gen 911, FCC Told
By Nadia Dreid ( November 17, 2026, 9:06 PM EST) -- The cable industry is hoping that the Federal Communications Commission keeps flexibility in mind when looking at ways it can modernize and upgrade its regulatory approach to the next generation of 911 services....
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