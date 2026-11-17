By Danielle Ferguson ( November 17, 2026, 6:19 PM EST) -- A turnkey cabinetry company told a California federal court that its insurers wrongfully denied coverage for more than 100 suits alleging bodily injury from silica exposure, saying the insurers erroneously asserted pollution exclusions to reject their duty to defend....
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