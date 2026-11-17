U-M Health Must Face Patient's Gross Negligence Claim
By Susan Smiley ( November 17, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- University of Michigan Health can't escape a gross negligence lawsuit brought by a former psychiatric patient who claims he was attacked by a violent peer whom hospital staff allowed to mingle with others despite knowing he had attacked a nurse a short time earlier....
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