By Christopher Cole ( November 17, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee asked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to pull Wednesday's scheduled vote for a potential third Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, reminding him of his own past statements against lame-duck confirmations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.