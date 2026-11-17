By Grace Elletson ( November 17, 2026, 1:23 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld the dismissal of a credit union worker's suit claiming her supervisor got her fired after she repeatedly denied his sexual advances, faulting the lower court's logic but concluding that she hadn't rebutted the company's claim that time theft concerns caused her termination....
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