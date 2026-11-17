By Hope Patti ( November 17, 2026, 3:09 PM EST) -- The trustee of an airline's employee stock ownership plan said he is entitled to access up to $15 million in coverage for the U.S. Department of Labor's demand for restoration of plan funds, telling a California federal court that one insurer has denied coverage based on an inapplicable exclusion....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.