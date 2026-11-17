By Kat Lucero ( November 17, 2026, 3:08 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service released final regulations Tuesday providing guidance on the automatic enrollment process for eligible employees in certain work-sponsored retirement plans, clarifying the timing of contribution increases and extending the rules' applicability date to 2028....
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