By Zak Kostro ( November 17, 2026, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service improperly denied economic losses and assessed taxes and penalties against a Florida couple as a result of partnership-level proceedings without issuing a notice of deficiency, the couple told the Eleventh Circuit, seeking a $309,000 refund....
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