Privacy Board Dems Say Congress Blocked Firing By Trump
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 17, 2026, 7:35 PM EST) -- A lawyer for two fired Democratic members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board told a D.C. Circuit panel that Congress' removal of the board from the Executive Office of the President and deletion of a crucial clause from the board's enabling statute signaled lawmakers' intent to keep it independent from the president....
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