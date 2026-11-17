By Dylan Moroses ( November 17, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. issued new guidance restricting remote access to semiconductor technology in the aftermath of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation upon reports advanced chips had been entering China, while the Chinese government said the move is contrary to the consensus reached between the countries' leaders....
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