By Bryan Koenig ( November 17, 2026, 7:22 PM EST) -- Humana, Cigna, Walgreen Co. and an array of other employee benefit plans, insurers and hospitals have urged a federal judge not to let Bristol-Myers Squibb and generic-drug makers appeal an order preserving antitrust multidistrict litigation over cancer drug Revlimid, arguing the appeal bid challenges reasoning the court never used....
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