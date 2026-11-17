By Tom Lotshaw ( November 17, 2026, 3:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to toss a fired immigration judge's discrimination suit, arguing that she failed to raise any viable claims and could be removed from the position at any time without cause....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.