FINRA Orders Firm To Pay $3.2M Over Pre-IPO Offerings
By Jessica Corso ( November 17, 2026, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Tuesday that a Manhattan-based broker-dealer has agreed to pay $3.2 million for allegedly funneling investor funds to a private equity company accused of running a $400 million pre-initial public offering shares fraud and for failing to flag conflicts of interest associated with the placements....
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