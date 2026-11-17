By Jared Foretek ( November 17, 2026, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Trump administration and two fired National Credit Union Administration board members took their dispute to the D.C. Circuit Tuesday, where judges plumbed the overlap between the NCUA, the regulator and deposit insurer for credit unions, and the Federal Reserve in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's Trump v. Cook ruling....
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